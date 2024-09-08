10,619 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 24.4% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 31,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.28. 4,045,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,096. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

