111,774 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,500,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

OLED opened at $184.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

