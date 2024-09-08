129,779 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,527,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $252.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

