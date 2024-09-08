13,049 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 352.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average of $234.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

