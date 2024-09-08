1,371 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $113.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

