14,547 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. American Express comprises 2.4% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $244.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

