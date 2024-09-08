149,213 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock worth $21,006,957. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

