15,918 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

CRSP stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

