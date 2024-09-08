16,955 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

