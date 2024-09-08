17,095 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

