1,915 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.08. 853,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

