23,139 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $93.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

