2,626 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

