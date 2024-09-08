274,184 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.65% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

