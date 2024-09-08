278,000 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Iris Energy comprises 0.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Iris Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.44 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

