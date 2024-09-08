4,277 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 163,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $108.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

