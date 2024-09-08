5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $0.65 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

