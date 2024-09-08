65,304 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Down 3.3 %

RVLV stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

