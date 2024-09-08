95,604 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.54% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth $658,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $613,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 352.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 145,630 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $613,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 185,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,386. The firm has a market cap of $567.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

