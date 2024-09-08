AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.94

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as low as $17.33. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 17,663 shares traded.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

