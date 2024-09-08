AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.58% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

YEAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 120,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,506. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

