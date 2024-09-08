Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 33,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,751. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

