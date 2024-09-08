Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Camtek worth $89,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $55,026,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 327,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Camtek Price Performance

Camtek stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

