Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $354.87 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for about 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $354,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.19.

Wix.com Stock Down 2.2 %

WIX opened at $156.08 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

