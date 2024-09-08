Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,459 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Pinterest worth $248,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.