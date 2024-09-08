Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $107.65 Million Investment in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,782,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,651,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.52% of Hafnia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hafnia Limited has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Hafnia Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.4049 dividend. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

