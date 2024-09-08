Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up approximately 2.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.21% of Logitech International worth $644,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Logitech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

