Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,154,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,161 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $116,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

