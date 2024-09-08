Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,054 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Atlassian worth $144,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,055 shares of company stock worth $42,720,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

