Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 58,756 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,756 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $95,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,698.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $250,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,698.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

