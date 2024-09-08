Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) is one of 429 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Actuate Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Actuate Therapeutics Competitors -8,753.82% -129.38% -24.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Actuate Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuate Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Actuate Therapeutics Competitors 702 2137 4815 52 2.55

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Actuate Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actuate Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A 54.33 Actuate Therapeutics Competitors $153.49 million -$10.74 million -92.85

Actuate Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Actuate Therapeutics. Actuate Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Actuate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Actuate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Actuate Therapeutics beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Apotheca Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

