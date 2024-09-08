Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

