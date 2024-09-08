Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.85

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

