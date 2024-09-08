Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 8.5 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

