Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.29

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Air China Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

