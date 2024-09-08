Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average is $256.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

