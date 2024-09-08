Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Truist Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $134.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.