Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $26.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00042245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,571,086 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

