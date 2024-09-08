Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $307.00 at Bank of America

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $295.00 to $307.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

