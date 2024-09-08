Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.