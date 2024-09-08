Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.60% of Alphatec worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphatec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

