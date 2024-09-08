Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Shares Down 3.8%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 33,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 355,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.