Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) vs. Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Head to Head Contrast

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -3.49% -11.26% -7.02% Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.07 billion 0.10 -$28.00 million ($0.38) -3.76 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Golden Arrow Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Arrow Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alto Ingredients and Golden Arrow Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Golden Arrow Merger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

