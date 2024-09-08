Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

DOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

