American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.70.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
