Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $6.36. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 39,675 shares trading hands.
Amtech Systems Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
