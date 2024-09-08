Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

