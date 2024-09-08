Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT at $22.70

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,185,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,554. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

