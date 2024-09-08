Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) PT at C$5.67

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.67.

SDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00. Insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$618.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.90. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.2946783 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

