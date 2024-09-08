Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $479.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

